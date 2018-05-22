SHARKS ATTACK! South Kolan wins first match of 2018

IT'S a shark tale like no other.

There was just one try in it, but the South Kolan Sharks have won their first game in about two years and left a mark on the Avondale Tigers, the team undefeated last season.

In Week 2 of the Northern Districts Rugby League, the Sharks came off second-best to the Tigers 30-10, but they weren't going down without a fight.

Utilising fast feet and quick plays, the Sharks held on for a four-point victory, with the scoreboard 28-24 at full-time.

While the Tigers made use of the their wingers, they couldn't keep up with the likes of South Kolan's number 4, who made a dash from within his own half, through the Tigers' defence all the way to the line.

South Kolan's secretary Wendy Frawley said it was both good work in attack and defence which saw the Sharks bring home a win.

"They played a darn good game,” she said.

"There's a couple of new boys on the team this year, some from last year and a couple of local boys who've joined. They were ecstatic.

"They were singing and dancing - they were so happy on the bus back home.”

Frawley said coach Andrew Mason was equally pleased with the performance.

"I hope they can back it up this weekend against Agnes Water,” she said.

The Sharks 2017 season was a rough ride, failing to win a game for the season, but spectators from Sunday's game said it was a great game of football and the Sharks looked like a new team.

Avondale Tigers president Herb Lutz said the Sharks won it with hard work from their forwards.

"It was a bit disappointing, but you've got to give it to South Kolan, they put in a good effort,” he said.

"It's their first win in about two years.

"Our defence was very ordinary in the first half, we came back to play good football in the second half, we won that half, but the winner isn't decided on a half.”

Lutz said they were in with a chance for winning the match in the last 30 seconds when a player "dropped the ball” over the line.

At the start of the season Sharks coach Andrew Mason said his focus for the team would be getting the fundamentals right and turning the club towards a grand final season.

"It's all about confidence - you can't start a side without confidence,” he told the NewsMail.

"The big picture is the grand final and that is my aim.

"I will create our footy around our defence.”

South Kolan will take on Agnes Water this weekend, while Avondale go head-to-head with Miriam Vale.

SCOREBOARD

South Kolan 28

Tries: S Sopu 2, A Mason, V Hafoka, S Butolovo 2.

Goals: C Simpson, G Rohdmann.

def

Avondale 24

Tries: K Groves, D Wagner 2, R Webb.

Goals: A Filo 4.