Sharks are out of Bundy, but bluebottles are in

LOOK OUT: Bluebottles are still in full force on our region's beaches. Warren Lynam

AFTER shark sightings at both Neilson Park Beach and Kellys Beach on Sunday, beaches were once again open for business yesterday.

Surf Lifesaving Wide Bay Capricorn General manager Craig Holden said while it wasn't out of the ordinary to have a shark sighting, the circumstances were unusual.

"What was unusual was the sighting at Kellys and Nielson Park Beach just an hour apart from each other,” Mr Holden said.

"Whether that was the same shark or not, we can't say ... its possible though.”

And while there have been no more shark sightings reported, Mr Holden said people should keep their eyes peeled for bluebottles.

"What we have seen is the north-east winds are bringing them in, and once the south-easterly winds return they will go away,” he said.

"Lifeguards have been treating people with stings across the region.”