‘It’s pigs like you’: Huge Shark Tank blow-up

TONIGHT'S episode of Shark Tank gets heated as perhaps the show's most outspoken panellist, Steve Baxter, tells one small business owner her timid attitude is the reason why there's a gender pay gap.

His comments are met with a hostile reaction from the rest of the Shark Tank panel, with Dr Glen Richards blasting him as a "sexist pig".

Tonight's episode sees Queenslander Tanya Wood, 44, pitching her outdoor soft furnishing business to the sharks. During her pitch she says she'd love their help to contact retail outlets and resorts about buying and stocking her products - which begs the question from the sharks: Why hasn't she done that already?

Tanya admits she’s battling nerves.

"Do you think we're going to do that for you? Well, why don't you do it then?" asks Baxter.

"I know, it sounds easy. I know what you're saying …" Wood begins, before Baxter cuts her off.

"You know what I'd do? I'd look up their address, I'd give them a call. That's the reality: Be prepared to do that in business. That's your job. You're not filling me with confidence at all here, right?"

Wood apologises, explaining that she's battling nerves.

"You're sort of saying, 'I've tried and I can't.' You've got to not take no for an answer. It's unfortunate, but females tend to do it that way. Why do you think there's a female pay gap? Because you don't come across as assertive enough," Baxter continues.

Steve gets blasted by his fellow sharks.

"Because of a whole bunch of sexist pigs like you. You have three daughters - change the world," Richards tells his fellow shark.

"You need to show more aggression - especially for a female," Baxter instructs the nervous business owner - which finally lights a fire under her.

"You're WRONG, Steve. I am NOT timid, I am just very scared at the moment. This has been my life, my passion, my dreams for four years, and I'm here now. I will be on the phones for 10 hours a day if that's what it takes, because I'm going to make this happen with or without you guys," Wood tells him.

Uncomfortable, Janine?

"I've worked my butt off for three years, and I have a child. So I'm trying to juggle everything," she continues as she fights back tears.

Will the sharks do business with Tanya? Watch the full nailbiting segment on tonight's episode of Shark Tank.

Shark Tank airs 8.40pm tonight on Ten.