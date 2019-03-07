Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shark nets were removed because of Oma.
Shark nets were removed because of Oma.
Environment

Shark nets are back in Central Qld waters

7th Mar 2019 7:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL shark control protection equipment has now been returned to Central Queensland beaches after being temporarily removed because of ex-tropical cycle Oma.

Fisheries Queensland shark control program acting manager Chris Watts said the last of the nets was returned yesterday.

"The shark control protection equipment has been re-installed progressively as soon as the weather and sea conditions had allowed," Mr Watts said.

"Setting the shark control equipment is dangerous work so our crews have been monitoring the weather and sea conditions for the earliest opportunity to safely return the equipment to the water.

"Whilst the combination of nets and drumlines aims to make beaches safer places to swim at, swimmers should follow safe swimming practices including swimming between the flags and not swimming at dusk or dawn."

Anyone who sees any unsecured shark control equipment including ropes, netting or buoys should phone the Shark Control Program Hotline on 1800806891.

To keep up to date, you can follow Fisheries Queensland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@FisheriesQld).

capricorn coast editors picks shark control program sharks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    premium_icon No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    Crime A YOUNG man who strangled the mother of his newborn child and left nail marks on her neck has been released on immediate parole in Bundaberg District Court.

    Bundy bank branch on the move

    premium_icon Bundy bank branch on the move

    News Westpac on the hunt for new location

    REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    premium_icon REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    News It could take 7 years for the reef ecosystem to recover

    EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours up in arms as crim tries to move in

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours up in arms as crim tries to move in

    Crime Community says some residents are already preparing to leave