Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DISGUSTING: Shark fins cut from an adult shark. Note not the actually fins relating to the aforementioned Gympie Magistrates Court matter.
DISGUSTING: Shark fins cut from an adult shark. Note not the actually fins relating to the aforementioned Gympie Magistrates Court matter. Barry Cheadle
News

Shark net contractor fined $3500

Tom Daunt
by
22nd Mar 2018 5:30 AM

A COMMERCIAL fisherman who unlawfully possessed a number of regulated fish, including tiger shark fins, was fined $3500 in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Employed in the government's shark control program, Sunshine Coast man Gregory Bruce Pearce, 40, pleaded guilty to 19 offences, including unlawfully possessing three undersized tailor, eight undersized school mackerel and four oversized shark fins from an animal bigger than 1.5m long.

Pearce also failed to lodge a monthly return to a commercial fishing log book, and failed to give all the information required via a sale docket.

In sentencing, Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Pearce had shown "a good deal of remorse" and by entering an early guilty plea had saved the people of Queensland a lot of money.

No conviction was recorded.

chris callaghan gympie magistrates court illegal fishing tiger sharks
Gympie Times
IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

IGA CEO clarifies situation with local store

Business GRAHAM Booysen today clarified the situation surrounding the future of Moore Park's IGA store amid concerns of a looming closure later this year.

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

EXCLUSIVE: McDonald's plan for CBD car parking

News McDonald's order extra car spaces

CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

Crime The officer was found to have dishonestly obtained property.

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Soccer It could also be the first game Ben Wilks plays for Wide Bay.

Local Partners