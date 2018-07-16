WATCH: Shark feeding frenzy on dead humpback whale

Angourie's big wave surfer Laurie Towner managed to some great white sharks in a feeding frenzy on a dead humpback whale just metres from the famous surf break at Angourie Point.

A FAMOUS north coast surf break is a no-go zone for surfers today as great white sharks feed on a dead humpback whale just metres from shore.

Angourie's Laurie Towner managed to get up close and take some amazing footage of the feeding frenzy at Angourie Point. The famous big wave surfer posted the video with a warning to fellow surfers on Instagram:

"WARNING! Do not surf the point or anywhere around home right now," Towner's post said.

"Just had an epic experience watching a couple decent sized whites chopping into this whale that just missed washing up on the point just now!

"Amazing to watch."

The post has attracted the attention of the global surfing community, including 11-time world champion Kelly Slater, who had some tongue in cheek advice contrary to Towner's.

"Probably safest time to surf," Slater said.

"They know they want that whale blubber and not some skinny surfers!"

Nick Ferner responded: "Hahaha was about to say same as @kellyslater I'd def be happier in water knowing there's something nicer for them than my pin legs."

Towner also chipped back:

"@kellyslater I realised when I posted it I should of said warning if you want the point to yourself get out there hahah."