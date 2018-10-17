Shark dies at Bargara after 24 hours trapped in drumline

SHARK DIES: A female tiger shark caught in a drumline off the coast of Bargara was euthanised after more than 24 hours.

A THREE metre long tiger shark was caught in a drumline off the coast off Kelly's beach, Bargara, and euthanised by the State Government.

The shark was spotted on Tuesday by Apex Harmony Campaign for Sea Shepherd Global, Queensland Coordinator Jonathan Clark.

Mr Clark and his team were in the process of documenting all the net and drumlines of the entire Queensland Shark Control Program - when they spotted the female shark.

Footage captured by Sea Shepherd showed the trapped tiger shark hanging upside down from the drumline, with rope wrapped tightly around her tail, and a metal chain and hook in her jaw.

Mr Clark, in speaking with 7 News Wide Bay said it was a tragedy to lose the life of another shark trapped in a drumline.

"It's horrible to watch ... it is animal cruelty in action on our beaches,” Mr Clark told 7 News.

Mr Clark said Sea Shepherd could not legally interfere with the drumline to release the shark, but he would like to see the state government use non-lethal practices to remove the shark.

"Our protocol is when we find the animals alive on the drumline is to call the Shark Control Program manager,” he said.

"My view is, knowing the fate of the animal that is a target species, the minimum they could do is to come out immediately and humanely euthanise them.”

"We (Sea Shepherd) aren't advocates for any type of euthanaisa in this system - but they should be able to do it as humanely as possible.”

He said there was no "silver bullet” when it came to euthanising sharks caught in netting and drumlines, but said more had to be done to stop the cruelty.

Recently the NewsMail spoke with Bundaberg Surf Life Saving's Craig Holden, about two shark sightings off Bargara.

"Sharks are one of the hazards in the ocean and it's a reminder for people to be vigilant,” Mr Holden said.