Shark control precautions taken ahead of TC Oma

SHARK control protection equipment has been removed from Bundaberg beaches due to forecast rough weather from Tropical Cyclone Oma.

Fisheries Queensland Shark Control Program manager Jeff Krause said temporarily removing the equipment was normal practice when rough weather was predicted.

"Forecast strong winds and rough seas from TC Oma are expected to affect the Central Queensland coast over the coming days,” Mr Krause said.

"As a result, all drumline floats and hooks have been removed from Tannum Sands, the Capricorn Coast and Bundaberg.

"The situation will be monitored closely and teams are prepared to re-install the gear as soon as the weather conditions allow.”

Mr Krause said temporarily removing the drumlines was also a public safety issue.

"High seas can cause some equipment to come adrift and loose shark control equipment can be a danger to swimmers and boats,” Mr Krause said.

"Anyone who sees any unsecured shark control equipment including ropes, netting or buoys, should call the Shark Control Program Hotline on 1800 806 891.

"Swimmers are also advised to follow safe swimming practices, including swimming between the flags and not swimming at dusk or dawn, particularly with the shark control equipment out of action temporarily.

"In rough conditions, it's important that people take advice from the Queensland Surf Lifesaving Service as to whether they should go into the water.”