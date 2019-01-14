Video of shark being caught on beach raises stink

AN IMAGE of a shark that was caught on a Redcliffe beach has gone viral on social media after members of the community expressed their concern for the marine animal.

The shark was caught at Margate Beach and is believed to have been released immediately, however many commented this was a regular occurrence and said how the shark should not be caught so close to the shore.

"It amazes me that people always post about sharks being caught...well it's the ocean, its their habitat, they belong in the ocean. Swimming in the ocean is a risk we all take," wrote Caroline McConnell.

"I've caught at least 20 sharks and help catch more off Woodypoint, it's a hotspot for all sorts of land base game fishing," Stephen Neilsen wrote.

Many were concerned about whether the shark was released back into the water.

"Please tell me he was released back to his water world!" Donna Ireland wrote.

"It is like when someone is attacked by a shark - usually they are swimming at dusk or out in deeper water or swimming around a pier etc - they get attacked and then the authorities go hunting sharks and killing them in retaliation.

"Absolute stupid stuff. As if they would find the shark that did the attack anyway. We are in their domain. Go walking through the grasslands in Africa and start shooting lions in case you might get attacked - you'd be fined and imprisoned. It is their domain," Jeff Goodwin wrote.

Many warned about swimming at dusk as this was prime feeding time for the sharks and said the sharks can still come into very shallow water, contrary to popular belief.