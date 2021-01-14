Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Shark attacks swimmer in Perth river

by Angie Raphael
14th Jan 2021 11:47 AM

 

A man has been bitten by a suspected bull shark while swimming in Perth's Swan River.

The attack happened about 8am on Thursday at Blackwall Reach in Bicton.

He reportedly has an injury to his leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the bull shark was reported as being between two and three metres long.

A Water Police vessel is clearing people from the water.

People have been warned to take additional caution in the Bicton area and adhere to any closures advised by local government rangers.

More to come

Originally published as Shark attacks swimmer in Perth river

More Stories

blackwall reach editors picks perth shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREEN LIGHT: Kensington development motors forward

        Premium Content GREEN LIGHT: Kensington development motors forward

        News Town planner highlights how this development could benefit the region.

        Charges laid after alleged hit and run incident

        Premium Content Charges laid after alleged hit and run incident

        News It follows a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg on Tuesday

        BFFs in biz: Friends team up, bring boho accessories to bubs

        Premium Content BFFs in biz: Friends team up, bring boho accessories to bubs

        Parenting Living the dream, the loving mums and besties from Bundy and Maryborough have...

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.