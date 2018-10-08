Menu
This white shark was spotted at Black Rocks, Pottsville, and authorities evacuated the beach. SharkSmart Twitter
SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

8th Oct 2018 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM

TWO North Coast beaches have been evacuated today after shark sightings.

According to the Department of Primary Industries' SharkSmart Twitter feed, a 3.5m white shark was spotted at Black Rocks, Pottsville, at during aerial patrols at 10.40am.

The beach was evacuated and authorities were notified.

Cosy Corner at Byron Bay was evacuated at 8.30am this morning after a 2m bull shark was sighted.

Earlier this morning, just before 5am, a bull shark was pinged four times at Main Beach, Evans Head.

To keep up to date with the latest shark detections, follow SharkSmart on Twitter.

