GO NUTS: Donut King franchisee Joanne Gee with the isolation packs for families to decorate donuts at home. Picture: Mike Knott.
News

Share the sweetness with DIY donuts

Rhylea Millar
14th May 2020 10:30 AM
SUGAR, spice and everything nice.

These are the ingredients that make up the isolation kits available at Bundaberg’s Donut King.

Designed to offer a fun activity for families to use at home, the sweet kits come with a dozen fresh donuts, fondant icing, lollies and sprinkles.

Donut King Bundaberg franchisee Joanne Gee said the kits were the perfect way to brighten up someone’s day.

“Decorating kits could be a great inclusion in the workplace for a special morning tea or just to break routine and get the boss involved with the rest of the team,” Ms Gee said.

“Customers think it is an excellent idea to reward the kids after a day of home schooling or to use as an art and craft activity.”

The franchisee said her business had impacted by the global health crisis, with the store witnessing a 60 per cent drop in sales.

Ms Gee said the store had maintained their hygiene practices and encourages the community to continue supporting local businesses.

The isolation packs cost $20 and extra pots of icing is available for an additional cost.

