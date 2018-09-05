Menu
Shane Watson will make his T10 debut in November.
Cricket

Watson hails fourth format to ‘modernise the sport’

by Fox Sports
5th Sep 2018 10:40 AM

HE can't see it being played at the international level anytime soon, but Shane Watson has hailed Ten10 cricket as the format to "modernise the sport."

Watson will play in the second edition of the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates this November, and the Karachians' marquee signing has tipped the format to have a similar impact on the game as Twenty20 cricket has since its inception over a decade ago.

"Just like how T20 cricket revolutionised the sport globally, I think T10 too will modernise the sport and will definitely be an exciting spectacle for the viewers," Watson was quoted in Indian papers on Tuesday.

Shane Watson is tipping big things for T10 cricket.
"Just like how T20 cricket revolutionised the sport and honed the skills of a player, I think this innovation shall also bring about a positive impact on the sport and grow fan bases across the globe."

However, he stopped short of suggesting the 10-over-an-innings format should be played at the international level just yet.

"There's already a lot of cricket going on currently so I don't think the format will immediately make it to the international scheme of things, but having said that I think the T10 concept is very interesting and there's always a space for introducing a new format to the sport to make it more interesting."

