Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corby Akehurst died in hospital in March, 2015.
Corby Akehurst died in hospital in March, 2015.
Crime

Dad to be sentenced for torture and killing of infant son

11th Mar 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND father who tortured his one-year-old son for four months before killing him will be sentenced on Monday.

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty in January to the manslaughter of little Corby Mitchell, who died in hospital in March, 2015.

Akehurst also pleaded guilty to a torture charge stemming from a series of assaults on the toddler from November, 2014.

Corby suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital from their home at Kin Kin, near Gympie.

He died two days later.

Akehurst was originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and five counts of assault, with his charges later upgraded to murder and torture. The murder charge was later downgraded to manslaughter.

 

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his one-year-old son, Corby.
Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his one-year-old son, Corby.

 

Akehurst will be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

More Stories

corby crime editors picks infant son manslaughter shane purssell akehurst

Top Stories

    Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #40 to #31

    premium_icon Bundy's 50 Most Influential People: #40 to #31

    Business Join the NewsMail in celebrating the people who are working hard for the Bundaberg community.

    ROLLING UPDATES: Blaze under investigation

    ROLLING UPDATES: Blaze under investigation

    News The latest on a fire burning in Woodgate

    • 11th Mar 2019 9:38 AM
    'Depraved' dad jailed after making sons watch child porn

    premium_icon 'Depraved' dad jailed after making sons watch child porn

    Crime Police found 97,723 child exploitation images on eight devices

    How Bundy helped couple get hitched after a big hitch

    premium_icon How Bundy helped couple get hitched after a big hitch

    Dating Couple give thanks to locals for their support