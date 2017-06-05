24°
News

Principal fights back against sexting at school

Mikayla Haupt
| 5th Jun 2017 8:54 AM Updated: 10:08 AM
Sexting can often have legal
Sexting can often have legal Will Hunter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SNAPPED, shared, posted or tweeted, it may seem like just a few seconds and then it's gone, but modern technology can make unwanted sexting a part of life for teenagers.

Today's younger generation is bombarded with a culture of sending and receiving nude images and Shalom College principal Dan McMahon has had enough.

Mr McMahon went public with the issue after a student's photo was "digitally altered by another person in a suggestive and offensive way" and he was told boys often send suggestive photos of themselves to girls in order to "warm them up".

After further investigation he found the sexting issue was widespread among Bundaberg youth and decided to address the problem head-on in his weekly newsletter.

"This is another example of one of the pitfalls of internet use," Mr McMahon said.

"Once an image is sent, the sender has absolutely no control over where it goes, how it is used or who sees it.

"There is not much point wishing this were not so or that the internet would go away -we need to actively engage with our young people as educators and parents to do all that we can to prepare them for the world in which they live.

"Evidence and research from other schools would make it clear that this issue is not isolated to Shalom or Bundaberg."

Mr McMahon said the issue had become obvious in working with students and trying to respond to some of the issues that they raise.

"The distress this causes some students who find themselves receiving unwanted and unsolicited requests for inappropriate images is significant," he said.

"I'm very worried by the pressure issues such as this can have on a young girl's or boy's developing understanding of their sexuality.

"Girls face incredible challenges to maintain a positive self-image in a world increasingly saturated by sexualised images."

While boys and girls will always flirt, sharing unwanted explicit texts or images are not only an invasion of the person's privacy but it's also against the law.

Dr Marika Guggisberg from CQUniversity said while consensual sexting was enjoyed by some people, unwanted texts could have devastating repercussions.

"Unwanted text messages or pictures invade an individual's privacy and can elicit fear and anxiety," she said.

"It's really different from case to case, but there's not a lot of education on sexting or consent.

"It's really important that sex education at school extends to sexting."

Dr Guggisberg said consent must be freely and willingly given according to the Australian code.

"That means if someone is intoxicated or unconscious, they can't give consent," she said.

"Due to the debilitating effects of alcohol this is usually the case."

Mr McMahon said the school would continue to educate students on what healthy relationships look like and how the lack of privacy offered by the internet can affect their lives and their futures - but stresses there is a huge role for parents to play too.

"Parents have to educate themselves on the technology that their children regularly use," he said.

"It is simply not acceptable for parents to say that they don't understand how SnapChat or Instagram or WhatsAp are or how they work. There are good tools available to assist in this area.

"One of the really big issues for parents is to work out how much privacy their children should have in their digital lives. Ideally, young people would be happy for their parents to read or see anything that they post or receive."

Mr McMahon said while what's flirting and what's not is up to individuals, if relationships are based on genuine respect, it is an outstanding place to start.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks education sexting shalom college social media students

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Tony Abbott salvo: “Islamophobia hasn’t killed anyone"

Tony Abbott salvo: “Islamophobia hasn’t killed anyone"

TONY Abbott has called for specialist military commandos to lead major counter-terror operations with more shoot-to-kill powers.

Courtice backs Pitt's cashless card call

CONCERNED: Former Labor Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice pictured on his farm.

Cashless card support from a former Labor member

Man on assault charge 'not guilty'

NOT GUILTY: Daniel Earney.

Search is on to find the 'real culprit'

Bundy couple celebrates 60 years of love

Dan and Dulcie Moynihan on their wedding day in 1957.

Pair met at an old-fashioned dance

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Britney Callaghan, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass at Bundaberg North State High School.

'You had me at chilli crab burger'

No better time to be an 'Old Tool'

LEAGUE STAR: Wendell Sailor will be at the fundraising lunch.

Men's health the focus of fundraiser

WHAT'S ON: Friday, June 2

NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight.

Five things you need to know today

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

THE BEAST: Bundaberg Show.

Wild ride is at the show

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2, allotment this...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $220,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

RIVER FRONT - CANE FARM- 67 ACRES

Bundaberg North 4670

Rural 0 0 $1,100,000

Ideal Cane farm- will suit Small Crops and Macadamias 2 titles. - Large Shed approx. 30 m X 14 m 3 phase power. 80+meg of water Approx. 2500 to 3000 ton of cane...

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!