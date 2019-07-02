Shalom is still in hunt for Div 1 glory

OFFLOAD: Shalom College's Charlotte Boge looks to pass at the Multiplex.

OFFLOAD: Shalom College's Charlotte Boge looks to pass at the Multiplex. Brian Cassidy

NETBALL: Shalom College might need to win both of its remaining matches to remain a chance of taking out the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools competition.

The school is fifth after the second day of play today in Pool A in Bundaberg, needing a top four finish to stay in Division 1 and avoid being in Division 2.

Shalom didn't have the greatest day of action today, losing both matches to The Cathedral College 13-9 and Marymount College College 21-17.

The side had its chances against Marymount but fell behind late in the first half to be behind by three goals.

Shalom reduced the margin to one during the second half but fell short of a comeback as Marymount held on.

"Their shooters were very accurate, I think they were 100 per cent all game,” Shalom netball coach Natasha Cross said.

"We missed a few towards the end and I think that was the turning point. You can't miss at this level.”

But Cross said the side did well despite the results on the day. They've been a really supportive team,” she said.

"There's no negativity at any point of time and you can hear that on the court.

"Even though we dropped it a little bit in the last game, we still saw the positivity.”

Cross said Charlotte Boge had been impressive and gave 110 per cent. She added defender Amy Hamilton was good.

Cross said while the goal was to remain in Division 1, the side is also looking ahead to the quarters, the semis and the final.

"We'll look at some other combinations,” she said.

"So that towards the end of the week, if we have injuries, because a few are having niggling injures, we have combinations working if they flare up.

"If something does happen, we can still have the same starting impact the first seven would.”

But the goal is to remain in the top four as well.

Shalom plays Matthew Flinders Anglican College first tomorrow at 12.30pm at Shalom College before playing Somerset College at the Multiplex at 2.30pm.