Shalom in contention for Bowl

LEAGUE: The Shalom College league team is one game away from qualifying for the Bowl final at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools tournament in Bundaberg.

The side was forced to compete in the Cup after failing to finish inside the top two of its pool, Pool A, in Division 2.

Shalom started well, winning 16-6 over St Edmund's College but were unable to register a win in the other two matches.

The side lost to Marist Emerald 12-10 before falling to Columba Catholic College 12-4 yesterday.

The Bundaberg side then smashed Ryan Catholic College 32-4 to qualify for the semi finals tomorrow.

Shalom College will face Trinity College, from Beenleigh, for a spot in the final on Friday at 12pm at The Waves Sports Ground.

A win in the bowl would be the first in 19 years for the school with the last bowl win coming the last time Bundaberg hosted Confraternity in 2000.

Shalom College has also claimed the Plate winners for Division 2 and the Cup winners in Division 3 during their history of the event.

In the battle for the shield, top of Division 1, there were eight sides that qualified for the final.

St Brenda's College faced Padua College, Maris Coll Ashgrove took on Marymount College and Rockhampton Grammar School faced Ignatius Park College.

Last year's champions St Marys College Toowoomba took on The Catherdral College in the other quarter.

The semi finals of the shield will be held at 3pm.

There will be no league action today in the Confraternity with the competition taking a traditional day off.

The action continues in the netball, Queensland Independent Secondary School Netball, at the Multiplex and Shalom College.