Shalom formal postponed in response to coronavirus

Some details regarding the Shalom College formal and Year 12 retreat are being reconsidered.

Some details regarding the Shalom College formal and Year 12 retreat are being reconsidered.

THE Shalom College formal has been postponed to later in the year amid coronavirus precautions.

In a letter to parents and students, principal Dan McMahon said staff were looking at alternate dates in September and November, with a prospective date of November 14 looking to be the “least worst” option for the event.

The event would also change venue to the Bundaberg Multiplex.

Changes were also being considered for the Year 12 retreat.

Mr McMahon said the dates in mid-May would be kept at this stage, though staff were still looking at options to hold the retreat off-campus in a location around Bundaberg or Bargara.

“Obviously, I am very sorry that we are in the position of having to change both the Retreat and the Formal,” he wrote.

“It is not something that anyone wanted to do.”