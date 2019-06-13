Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUMPING FOR JOY: Kasey Hess, of the Shalom College Dance Performance Team, performs at the Maryborough Dance Festival.
JUMPING FOR JOY: Kasey Hess, of the Shalom College Dance Performance Team, performs at the Maryborough Dance Festival. Cody Fox
Offbeat

Shalom College students capture spirit of Bollywood

13th Jun 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CATCHY song with a Bollywood vibe was the inspiration behind a winning routine performed by Shalom College students at the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod.

Dressed in green and representing the element Earth was Year 10 student Kasey Hess.

The Bollywood dance was one of four routines Kasey had to perform on Tuesday.

The experienced dancer said the performance fitted the Novelty category perfectly because it was entertaining.

She said the college's dance group was newly-formed and they only had about two months to practice.

"I was in the Earth group, and we came out and did really earthy moves,” Ms Hess said.

"And we did this really big lift as well, and that was really cool to figure out.”

The students won first place in the Secondary School (Years 10 - 12) Novelty/Cabaret Group.

shalom college
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Shock decision: Council CEO resigns after nine months

    premium_icon Shock decision: Council CEO resigns after nine months

    Breaking NORTH Burnett Regional Council CEO Gary Rinehart has resigned due to personal reasons just nine months into the role.

    • 13th Jun 2019 12:27 PM
    Time for common sense: What's next for Hinkler Regional Deal

    premium_icon Time for common sense: What's next for Hinkler Regional Deal

    Opinion Opinion: Trad and McCormack can solve political impasse

    • 13th Jun 2019 11:01 AM
    GREEN LIGHT: Bundy cannabis firm clears final hurdle

    premium_icon GREEN LIGHT: Bundy cannabis firm clears final hurdle

    Business Medicinal cannabis company given manufacturing thumbs up

    How paedophile photographer found child victims

    premium_icon How paedophile photographer found child victims

    Crime "He was a master manipulator ... he set out in a calculated way ..."