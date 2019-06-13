Shalom College students capture spirit of Bollywood

JUMPING FOR JOY: Kasey Hess, of the Shalom College Dance Performance Team, performs at the Maryborough Dance Festival.

JUMPING FOR JOY: Kasey Hess, of the Shalom College Dance Performance Team, performs at the Maryborough Dance Festival. Cody Fox

A CATCHY song with a Bollywood vibe was the inspiration behind a winning routine performed by Shalom College students at the Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod.

Dressed in green and representing the element Earth was Year 10 student Kasey Hess.

The Bollywood dance was one of four routines Kasey had to perform on Tuesday.

The experienced dancer said the performance fitted the Novelty category perfectly because it was entertaining.

She said the college's dance group was newly-formed and they only had about two months to practice.

"I was in the Earth group, and we came out and did really earthy moves,” Ms Hess said.

"And we did this really big lift as well, and that was really cool to figure out.”

The students won first place in the Secondary School (Years 10 - 12) Novelty/Cabaret Group.