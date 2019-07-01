Shalom College is ready to step up to top divisions

COURT OF ACTION: Chelsea Brooks, Sarah Nash, Mekkija Blogg-De Haan, Zoe Hess, Tayla Pearson, Charlotte Boge, Kendal Dodd and Anne-Maree Pohlman. Absent: Kelsie Hansen and Amy Hamilton.

COURT OF ACTION: Chelsea Brooks, Sarah Nash, Mekkija Blogg-De Haan, Zoe Hess, Tayla Pearson, Charlotte Boge, Kendal Dodd and Anne-Maree Pohlman. Absent: Kelsie Hansen and Amy Hamilton. Mike Knott BUN250619SHAL3

A DECADE ago, Shalom College was the best school at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball competition, winning back-to-back Division 1 titles in 2008 and 2009.

Now the current netball side is hoping this year, at home, the glory times can return.

The school is competing in Division 1 and 2 after winning the Division 3 Candice Adams Trophy at last year's event in Townsville.

The college lost one game throughout the tournament, beating Gladstone's Chanel College by one goal.

But team manager Kevin Crowley knows it won't be easy.

"Now they have stepped up they are up against some tough competition,” he said.

"Matthew Flinders, who are playing here (Shalom College), have been winners of the QISSN tournament for the past two years.

"Some of the other teams have come second in the division they were in.”

The team will be coached by Natasha Cross, who plays with and against some of the girls in the Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 competition.

The side is in the same pool as Somerset College, Coomera Anglican College, Marymount College, The Cathedral College, Siena Catholic College, St Patrick's College and Matthew Flinders.

But Crowley said the girls had been given the tick of approval to have a crack.

"We've put them in that division, we requested they go in that division because we came out on top of those bottom two divisions last year,” he said.

"But also because we're confident of the team we have this year.

"As a team collectively, we're confident of their ability.

"We said to the girls, we think it is going to be tough but we know they have the ability to be competitive in those top divisions.”

Crowley said to look out for Charlotte Boge, who played at the highest level in the team for the University of Sunshine Coast Thunder.

She will play in the centres, with Crowley adding that Kendall Dodd would be potent in attack with her shooting.

"All the girls have skills,” he said.

"Perhaps we won't come out on top overall but certainly we'll aim to be competitive against those schools.”

Shalom College starts its tournament against Coomera at 7.30pm.

A full draw is on the back page.