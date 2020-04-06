Shake-up for North Burnett council imminent

IT'S becoming increasingly likely there will be several fresh faces in the council chambers after this election.

Postal votes will continue to be accepted until tomorrow at 5pm, but as the results stand today, some early winners are emerging.

Monto Magic president Melinda Jones is the clear frontrunner in Division 1 on 44.76 per cent of the vote, leading incumbent councillor Paul Lobegeier on 34.02 per cent.

Former gift shop owner Peter Warren is trailing behind them on 21.22 per cent.

Leslie Hotz appears to have taken a convincing win in Division 2, securing 50.93 per cent of the vote over incumbent councillor Peter Webster (27.92 per cent) and Marshall Langston (21.14 per cent).

Newcomer Susan Payne has also provided an upset in Division 3, leading on 57.01 per cent over incumbent councillor Faye Whelan on 42.99 per cent.

Division 4 seems to be tied up by former council worker Dael Giddins on 59.61 per cent of the vote, nearly double that of her closest opponent Amanda Wenck, on 30.97 per cent.

Third contender Juanita Kreis is currently on 9.42 per cent.

Division 5 has a clear frontrunner in the form of Michael Dingle who has secured more than three quarters of the vote on 75.02 per cent.

Former policeman David Rofe on the other hand has only secured 24.98 per cent of the vote.

The race in Division 6 is now on the home stretch, with incumbent councillor Robbie Radel just scraping ahead on 41.39 per cent.

Moira Thompson is not far behind, securing 37.09 per cent of the vote, followed by Glen Martin on 14.65 per cent, and Neil Holmes on 6.86 per cent.

The counting of postal votes will conclude at 5pm, April 7.