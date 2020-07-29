Shadow treasurer meets with local businesses

Labor senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm and shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers met with local tourism and business operators in Bundaberg.

Labor Senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm and shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers today met with local tourism and business operators to hear how they've been faring during the pandemic.

Mr Chisholm said while the feedback had been positive, there were still some challenges they faced.

"It was a really good opportunity for us to hear directly from them about how their businesses are faring and also what we can do to provide assistance for them," he said.

"It's great the shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers has been with us, it's really important for him to get a good sense of regional Queensland being the senior shadow minister for the labor team."

Mr Chalmers said it was important to understand that if the Australian economy was to recover from the Covid-19 crisis strongly, local economies of regional Queensland needed to be part of the story.

"Just having met with tourism operators and other businesses from the region, I can say with some confidence they have done everything that has been asked of them," he said.

"All the extra compliance, cleaning and responsibilities to make towns like Bundaberg and surrounding regions a safe place for people to visit.

"There is an appetite for people to get out and about, and Queensland having gotten on top of the virus better than other places, means people can come and visit Bundaberg.

"The can get on the train from Brisbane, visit Bundy, visit Childers, they can come to the surrounding areas and support the local economy."

Mr Chalmers commended local businesses for their resilience during the Covid-19 period.

"I want to pay tribute to the businesses of Bundaberg and the surrounding area for the way they have rolled up their sleeves and dealt with what has been an extraordinarily difficult period and they way they are looking to the future," he said.

"I want to thank them for the jobs and opportunities they provide in communities like this one."