SHADE FOR PARKS: Boardwalk work and cemetery road upgrades

SPLURGE: Baldwin Swamp Environmental Park will have work done to its boardwalk. Mike Knott BUN290415COTTONWOOD7

A COMMITMENT to provide shade in parks and play areas across the region will see the council invest almost a half-a-million dollars in sun protection projects over the coming year.

Environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said the investment would enable families to enjoy sun-safe activities.

"We are committing just over $2 million in programs to enhance our parks and natural areas for the benefit of our community and visitors to our region,” he said.

"Additional boardwalk work within the Baldwin Swamp Environmental Park and funding identified for work at Mary Kinross and Neilson Parks at Bargara and Moore Park will ensure facilities in those areas are able to meet increased recreational demand.

"Another area where significant funding is allocated is in supporting the region's lifesavers.

"Almost $400,000 is provided to assist the great work of our lifesavers in patrolling our waterways and ensuring the safety of local residents as well as the many visitors who enjoy our beachside lifestyle.”

Cr Trevor said he was pleased that the council had identified funding of just under $50,000 to upgrade the internal roads within the Bundaberg Cemetery.

"It's important to have well-defined traffic areas to ensure an appropriate level of access to gravesites for those visiting the cemetery,” he said.