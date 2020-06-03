Shack’s parting message as the Bulls legend heads home

BASKETBALL ACTION: The Bulls Willie Shackleford during the game against the Suncoast Clippers at Bundy Basketball Stadium in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

BASKETBALL ACTION: The Bulls Willie Shackleford during the game against the Suncoast Clippers at Bundy Basketball Stadium in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

BASKETBALL: Willie Shackleford, or the Shack as many of us like to call him, will always have his home in America.

But he’ll remember Bundy fondly as his second home.

Shackleford has announced he will return home soon to Georgetown in South Carolina in the US.

It could be the last time he is in Australia after not being in the states since 2015.

“I’m going to go home,” he told the NewsMail.

“I’ll see family and then figure out what I’m going to be doing.”

The main reason behind the move back home is his playing career is almost at an end.

Shack joined Bundy Basketball in 2010 and played until 2016 before moving to the Northern Territory to play and do youth work there.

He helped Palmerston win the 2018 championships and is playing for the Ellas Titans now.

But his season has been ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shackleford also did youth work in Bundaberg, at Angels Community Group.

He was now unsure whether to continue it here or in the States but said he might never return.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t know,” he said.

“I’ve got a couple of jobs temporary (there).

“I just kind of want to enjoy family, I didn’t want to lock into something full time.

“I’m really excited.”

The moment to come home dawned on Shackleford when he realised his nephew was about to graduate and the last time he saw him was when he was just about to become a teenager.

“They (family) are excited to see me,” he said.

“I’m the youngest and I haven’t seen them in this time (since 2015).

“I’m pretty close to family.”

If it is the last time on a permanent basis to Australia, Shackleford said he would miss Bundaberg.

“I’m very appreciative to Bundy for what they’ve done to me,” he said.

“They’ve shown me love and affection and have always welcomed me back.”

Shackleford said the family atmosphere was what made the club so special.

“I guess for Bundaberg the stadium was always one of the smallest, but the family was always one of the biggest,” he said.

“The family, the sponsors, and loyalty it was one of the top QBL teams.”

Shackleford’s highlights included beating Rocky at Bundy and having a big win against Mackay.

He also was proud of his 84 games in a row, a double double and more than 100 appearances for the club.

Shackleford will also remember all the juniors that came through during his time and what they’ve become under his guidance and the other coaches in the region.

”Bundy always struggled to get the players, we always pride ourselves on juniors.

“Looking at it, Bundy is up there high in ranks in juniors.

“But all I did was try my best and turn up.”

He said there were many people in Bundy who had been influential, including people who helped him settle in during his first year and those who allowed him to stay, sponsors, from his second to his final season.

They were Ric and Louise Sheida, and Kelvin and Vicky James.

There were also plenty of players that Shackleford had fond memories of from over the years and he thanked them all for being with him.

“There’s a lot of people I can send best wishes to,” he said.

“They’ve been very appreciative to me.”

Shackleford is expected to leave soon when restrictions to travel overseas ease.