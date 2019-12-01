Shack proud of Harford and Bulls mates

Shack controls the play at the top of the key for the Old Bulls against the New Bulls.

BASKETBALL: Former Bundaberg Bulls player Willie 'Shack' Shackleford has not ruled out playing for the side ever again after coming back to Bundy in support of his mate.

And he still loves putting on a Bulls jersey.

The Shack was back on Saturday night, playing for the Old Bulls against the New Bulls as Bundaerg Basketball came together for Hoops for Harford.

The night raised funds for current Bundy Bull Adam Harford, who is battling leukaemia.

Shack, who is based in Darwin, said it was good to come back despite his bank balance taking a little hit in booking the trip.

"Adam is one of my best mates, so I'm happy to do anything to raise some money to help," he said.

"I only left Bundy a couple of weeks ago, so I had to organise some quick flights to come back.

"Money is only money, it is never as important as a person."

The Old Bulls, led by Shack, won 83-53, as the New Bulls couldn't match them.

"It was big getting back in a Bulls singlet," Shack said. "Playing in a packed house was a fair bit of a buzz for me.

"For us, we didn't want to play too seriously, but I feel I'm in the best shape of my life.

"And we were never going to be beaten by the New Bulls."

Shack admitted he was proud of the New Bulls, who were coached by him during his time in the region, and how they have all grown up.

He was also pleased the community came together to support Harford.

"Big shout out for Bundaberg Basketball for helping me to get here," he said. "Shout out to Adam and keep reminding him that we all support him and love him."

Shack said he would love to come back one day to play again.

Head online for more photos from the night, with others to be published in the NewsMail later this week along with how much the night raised.