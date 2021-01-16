‘Sexy, risque and sophisticated’: Adults only circus returns

As the name suggests, it's the circus show that leaves everyone talking.

Infamous The Show has returned to Bundaberg for the second time to deliver its adults only, two hour long performance from their spiegel big top circus tent.

Bekki Ashton is a sixth generation Ashton family circus performer.

Sister of the show's owner and performer Bekki Ashton said spectators could expect all the elements of a traditional circus, combined with cabaret-style dancing and comedy.

"Infamous is a whole new genre of circus style show and because touring is what we're best known for, we're able to bring this world class quality show to the country towns," Ms Ashton said.

"It is an 18+ show because we have the licenced bar and we're that little bit more sensual, risqué and sexy but in a very sophisticated way.

"We've turned the normal circus big top into a Spiegel style, with beautiful mirrors, lighting and ringside seats right on stage where you're so close (that you can see) the sweat drip."

With plenty of experience under her belt, Ms Ashton performs a double-aerial number with her sister-in-law, is part of the flying trapeze troupe and is the only person in Australia to attempt the 'two man high' on the upside of the wheel of death.

Performing in the circus since 1850, the Ashton family don't just consider it a profession, but a lifelong passion, with Ms Ashton's children and nephews becoming seventh generation performers for Infamous.

"This is our second visit to Bundaberg (for Infamous The Show) and we were here two years ago but people who came to see us last time will notice a lot of changes," Ms Ashton said.

"Personally as a performer, I've been to Bundaberg many times and when I was eight-years-old, I actually debuted my trapeze in Bundaberg, so this place has a very special meaning to me."

The Infamous crew will be performing in Bundaberg until January 25.

In fact, Ms Ashton recalls her debut appearing in the local newspaper, alongside the sad passing of the Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly, a monarchy that very openly supports the circus industry.

Required to spend a minimum of two weeks in each town, Ms Ashton said it's unfortunately not logistically possible to visit smaller towns, but notes the importance of bringing live entertainment to regional Queensland.

Forced to temporarily close last year during the heightened time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Infamous crew stayed at the Susan River Homestead, where they were able to practice daily for five months.

Eventually, they were given the green light to perform, but to less than half the size of their normal audience.

Despite being unable to travel to as many shows as possible, Ms Ashton said the Infamous crew were full of gratitude to back on the road touring and performing.

"I've been coming to Bundaberg my whole life - it's very important that the regional areas get live entertainment and the circus has always been able to provide that," she said.

"Performing is in our blood - it's the whole bringing joy to audiences, travelling to new towns and checking out where the best local supermarkets and businesses are."

Describing the 18+ show, Bekki Ashton said it's sensual, risqué and a little bit sexy but in a very sophisticated way.

Infamous The Show is in Bundaberg until January 25, at the Bundaberg Junior Cricket Club.

Ticket prices start from $50 and can be purchased from Ticketek, by clicking here or the Infamous The Show website, by clicking here.