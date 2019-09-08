Sex symbol to play Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson, who has made a name playing TV’s hottest detectives, has revealed that she is taking the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Picture: Helen Sloan

Gillian Anderson, who has made a name playing TV’s hottest detectives, has revealed that she is taking the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Picture: Helen Sloan

X-Files icon and sex symbol Gillian Anderson has confirmed that she will play conservative former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of Netflix drama The Crown.

Rumours began months ago, and now it's been confirmed that Anderson, who most recently played a mature-age sex therapist in the series Sex Education, will play "the Iron Lady".

The Crown's fourth season is already in production in the U.K.

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

"I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of 'The Crown' and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Anderson said in a statement, which was posted on the show's Twitter account.

"Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era."

Thatcher served as the first female prime minister from 1979 to 1990 and leader of the Conservative Party from 1975 to 1990. She died in April 2013 at the age of 87.

Anderson will join Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (Broadchurch, Fleabag, The Favourite) who plays Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter (Oceans 8) who portrays Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the Emmy award-winning series, which has jumped forward in time and will be set in the late '70s.

It was also announced that Emma Corrin is set to play Lady Diana Spencer in the upcoming fourth season.

The Crown will drop on Netflix for its third season on November 17, 2019.

But the Twitterverse had mixed reactions to news of Anderson's casting in the beloved series which tracks royal relations.

Vanity Fair nicknamed the actress "Iron Scully", suggesting that Anderson won't be able to disappear fully into the character of the often-despised politician. Vulture proclaimed with a pun that Anderson would fill viewers' "iron deficiency", while noting that the actress would bring a sexual aspect to the role never before associated with Thatcher.

Gillian Anderson will fill your iron deficiency as The Crown’s Margaret Thatcher https://t.co/iMqdxqZMSp — Vulture (@vulture) September 7, 2019

While some naysayers wondered if Anderson had the chops to play such a meaty role, fans reminded commentators that Anderson performed brilliantly in the serious period pieces The House of Mirth and Bleak House.

Nevertheless, som observers were troubled by the juxtaposition of an actor with sex symbol status and a formidable right-wing ruler.

Very much looking forward to being able to use the line "I haven't felt this sexually conflicted since they cast Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown". — Róisín Caird (@roisincaird) September 7, 2019

Unacceptable I refuse to fancy Margaret Thatcher I REFUSE https://t.co/n4AzSUksQ0 — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) September 7, 2019

As for fans who only associate Anderson with her Emmy Award-winning role of Dana Scully in The X Files, and have expressed concern that she cannot master an English accent - the truth is out there.

Anderson has played numerous British characters, and while she was born in Chicago, the TV star lived in England when she was a child and has lived and worked there on and off ever since.

- With Fox News.