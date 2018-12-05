Sex offender applies to let teen boarders in home

A man who had pleaded guilty to sxual assault returned to court after he signed a Volunteer Blue Card Application Form at his mother's request. FILE PHOTO.

A SEX offender returned to court after he applied for a blue card so international boarders could stay in his family home.

Sami Mechkor pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge last year, but no conviction was recorded against the young IT worker's name.

The Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday heard Mechkor, who lives with his mother, then applied for a blue card at his mother's request so she could allow boarders to rent.

Mechkor pleaded guilty on Tuesday to falsely declaring he had not been disqualified from signing the application.

The prosecution and magistrates did not dispute Mechkor was under the misguided belief he did not have to declare the conviction, given one had not been recorded.

The court heard he did not intend to work with children, however there was potential visitors aged 17 and younger may have been exposed to him.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin argued the community expected this should not be allowed, and Mechkor should be monitored.

He was ordered to pay $1000 recognisance and placed on a good behaviour bond for two years, no conviction recorded.

"You need to be very careful in the future, no one is going to believe you made the same mistake again," Mr McLaughlin warned.