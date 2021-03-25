Sex act staffer booted from parliament before

The Coalition staffer dismissed after revelations a ring of men had shared images of themselves committing lewd sex acts in Parliament House was previously shuffled out of the building for "appalling" political behaviour.

The man, who was sacked after claims he committed a lewd act on a female MP's desk, previously worked for the Liberal Party in Opposition from 2008 until 2012, according to now-deleted info on his LinkedIn page.

Channel 10 aired shocking vision of staffers performing lewd acts in Parliament House. Picture: 10 News First

He then went to work for the Country Liberal government in the Northern Territory in 2012.

Sources familiar with the matter said the move to the NT occurred after what one individual described as "appalling" behaviour and irreconcilable differences with former prime minister Tony Abbott's leadership.

But the man was brought back to Canberra in October 2015 to work in the office of the chief government whip weeks after Mr Turnbull won a spill contesting the prime ministership, according to the LinkedIn page.

His return to parliament has sparked concern about the government's hiring vetting system, which is managed by a so-called "star chamber" made up of approximately five senior staff and MPs who make final decision on promotions or appointments.

Amid the fallout of the lewd image expose, some staff have anonymously raised concerns the standards for hiring employees dropped in recent years.

One Coalition staffer told The Telegraph they felt that the Star Chamber had become a "tick and flick" operation in recent years.

However, a senior government source said the Star Chamber had decided not to hire or promote "dozens" of applicants in recent years.

The search to identify the men involved in the image sharing ring continues, as more pictures were revealed online yesterday reportedly depicting the men engaged in sexual acts.

