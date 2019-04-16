Sewerage failure causing a stink in Millbank

BAD SMELL: A sewerage main has failed near the river end of O'Connell St, Millbank.

BAD SMELL: A sewerage main has failed near the river end of O'Connell St, Millbank. Bundaberg Regional Council

A SEWERAGE main is predicted to take several hours to repair after it failed in Millbank.

The failure occurred near the river end of O'Connell St with the odour likely to affect properties south of the sewerage site through to Parker St.

Bundaberg Regional Council water services staff are at the scene.

The failure is believed to have been caused by slippage on a farm dam.

A spokesman said sewerage had been contained in the farm dam and there was no overflow.

Odour issues may be noticed within several hundred metres of the site.

"There will be impacts on aquatic life in the dam but there is no risk to public health,” the spokesman said.

Repairs, clean-up and an investigation will be undertaken after the site has been stabilised and made safe.