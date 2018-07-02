Sew good: community heroes in line for Flying Doctor award

FUNDRAISING QUEENS: The Carlyle Gardens sewing circle ladies Judy Wilkie, Fae Ash, Jean McGrath and Jenny Sorrensen are in the running to win the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland local hero award for their donation efforts.

FUNDRAISING QUEENS: The Carlyle Gardens sewing circle ladies Judy Wilkie, Fae Ash, Jean McGrath and Jenny Sorrensen are in the running to win the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland local hero award for their donation efforts. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE Carlyle Gardens Sewing Circle are already champions in Bundaberg's eyes, but this weekend the fundraising queens will be representing our community on a much larger stage.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service awarded Judy Wilkie and her sewing group with the local hero award just a few months ago, and are now in the running for the Queensland Hero award.

"When we started the group we had the conversation about who we'd donate the money to, and I said my charity, the Flying Doctors,” Ms Wilkie said.

"I used to do a lot of travelling when my husband was alive.

"We used to travel up to the Territory and go fishing, and we had the flying doctor radio so we used to keep in touch.

"You always knew there was someone there if you needed a hand or got stuck somewhere, they were at the end of the radio.”

The women are humble about their achievements and were surprised to win the local award.

"We don't think we deserved it but obviously whoever nominated us and voted for us must have, but we were quite shocked,” she said.

Judy, Fae, Jean and Jenny are the four main women who keep the group together and meet once a week to mend or alter the garments of Carlyle Gardens residents.

But while the alterations are usually just for fellow residents, that hasn't stopped some of the public getting in on the action.

"We're not professional sewers, so we just like to do little alterations for people,” Ms Wilkie said.

"I had a fellow in here after he saw the thing on TV, and he came in and he said to us, 'I've got some scrubs out here'.

"He came in with about three or four pair of hospital scrubs.

"He wanted us to take them in for him because he'd lost a lot of weight, and we said to him that we usually only did it in-house, but he was so nice so we did it for him and he paid us $50 for that, which was lovely.”

SEW GOOD: Judy Wilkie is the spokesperson for the Carlyle Gardens sewing circle, which is in the running to win the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland local hero award for their donation efforts. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Being a simple in-house service, workload varies.

"Some days it might be more chat than sew, but if we're busy we can get a bit done,” she said.

"We have a chat and a laugh, we're all lucky we all get on very well, we're good friends and have got good banter between us all.

"Some days we'll have half a dozen things to get through, and one will be unpicking, one will be cutting off, one will be pinning up, so we work as a bit of a team there but it's just fun.”

The sewing circle never imagined their small group would receive so much recognition, but now that they're in the running for such a prestigious award, are excited about the difference they could make.

"I think that's what probably caught everyone's eye, is that we're doing something different,” Ms Wilkie said.

"What we need to do now is get a lot of votes behind us because we could win the Queensland Hero.”

SEW GOOD: Fae Ash and Jean McGrath begin taking up a pair of pants. TAHLIA STEHBENS

The nine Queensland Hero finalists will be flown to Brisbane this weekend to attend a gala ball where the winner will be announced.

"There's people like INXS, Paul Kelly and Cold Chisel, it's a big thing, and I'm quite excited,” she said. "I just need to find a ball gown now.”

If they're lucky enough to win the $5000 grant, Ms Wilkie will put the money back into the Carlyle Garden Community.

"I'd like for it to go towards improving the health and wellness of the people living here,” she said.

"There's a lot of people here that don't get out, can't get out, so perhaps we need some balance and exercise classes here.”

To vote visit rfdslocalhero.com.au.