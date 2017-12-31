Menu
Severe thunderstorms on the way

Rain is forecast to hit Bundaberg at 7pm.
Mikayla Haupt
by

SEVERE thunderstorms are forecast to lash Bundaberg this afternoon and tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts up to 50mm could fall over the Rum City over the next 24 hours, with a further 30mm on Tuesday.

Residents may get a break from the typically hot and humid conditions with localised heavy falls highly likely for the Wide Bay.

A spokesman for the bureau said there was a very high chance of showers - 95 per cent - tomorrow, most likely occurring in the morning and afternoon.

"A thunderstorm is likely, possibly severe. Heavy falls are possible with thunderstorms and light winds becoming northerly at 15-20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening,” he said.

On Tuesday the bureau is expecting the inland surface trough to extend from the northwest through the central interior and into the southeast near the Great Dividing Range, resulting in a medium to high chance of showers and storms over inland areas to its east, with a chance of storms reaching the east coast south of about Cardwell - particularly the Wide Bay and southern regions.

Locally, heavy falls remain possible with storms, particularly about the northern Wide Bay and central districts.

While the cloud and patchy rain over south-western Queensland will clear northwards during the day, hot and humid conditions will continue through eastern and southern districts.

Topics:  2018 bom bundaberg bureau of meteorology rain thunder storms weather wide bay

Bundaberg News Mail
