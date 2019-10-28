Severe thunderstorms with hail headed to the region

The bureau has predicted severe storms for part of the region.

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations in the region which may be affected include Childers, Biggenden and Gin Gin.

Further afield, Cherbourg, Wondai and Murgon could be affected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.45pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.