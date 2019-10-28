Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The bureau has predicted severe storms for part of the region.
The bureau has predicted severe storms for part of the region. Mike Knott

Buy Now
Weather

Severe thunderstorms with hail headed to the region

Crystal Jones
by
28th Oct 2019 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations in the region which may be affected include Childers, Biggenden and Gin Gin.

Further afield, Cherbourg, Wondai and Murgon could be affected.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.45pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.

storms weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

    premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

    News THE NewsMail recently asked readers which new businesses they'd like to see come to the region. We asked them all.

    Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    premium_icon Teacher allegedly stabbed at primary school by 12-year-old

    Crime A teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student at a primary school.

    Calloused crusader: Jan Darlington dies age 79

    premium_icon Calloused crusader: Jan Darlington dies age 79

    News The woman with calloused hands fought for rural women's rights

    Update: RSPCA to investigate puppy found in crab pot

    premium_icon Update: RSPCA to investigate puppy found in crab pot

    News The RSPCA is launching a full investigation