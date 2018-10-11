Severe thunderstorm warning over Wide Bay Burnett

WEATHER WARNING: A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Wide Bay Burnett.

Bureau of Meteorology

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, with destructive winds and large hail stones possible in areas across the Wide Bay and Burnett.

A dangerous thunderstorm developed northeast of Dalby, and at 11:26am was shifting northeast towards Kingaroy.

BoM reported severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and hailstones over Maranoa, Warrego, Darling Downs, Gympie, Kingaroy, Cherbourg, Nambour and Nanango.

Residents were advised to move their cars away from trees, seek shelter, secure loose outdoor items, and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance, contact SES on 132 500.

Updates to come.