BUREAU: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for damaging winds in Wide Bay.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wide Bay

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Aug 2020 5:23 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds in the Wide Bay.

According to the bureau severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

Locations which may be affected include Childers, Biggenden, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Maryborough, Hervey Bay waters, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
weather wide bay
