Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Wide Bay

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds in the Wide Bay.

According to the bureau severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds over the next several hours in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

Locations which may be affected include Childers, Biggenden, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Maryborough, Hervey Bay waters, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: