Severe thunderstorm warning issued but little rain in sight

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott captured this photo of the incoming storm using a drone.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott captured this photo of the incoming storm using a drone.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the region, but don’t expect much rain to come from it.

The warning from the Bureau of Meteorology was issued at 3.30pm and stated the severe thunderstorm was likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Wide Bay Burnett.

How the weather looks from in town looking toward Branyan.

BOM forecaster Alex Majchrowski said any wild weather was expected to continue overnight, though should move offshore tomorrow.

“We actually just put out a severe thunderstorm warning for Bundy for damaging winds and large hail,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“We have an upper trough that’s passing through the state at the moment and it’s just entering the Wide Bay Burnett region, however it’s expected to move offshore by tomorrow.”

A 90 per cent chance of rain tomorrow is connected to the same weather system, but rainfalls aren’t predicted to be heavy.

“That’s got to do with the same trough,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“No heavy falls expected with those severe thunderstorms, we’re warning mostly for the winds and the hail.

“In terms of rainfall totals, most places should expect no higher than 20mm.”

Storm clouds approaching South Kolan.

But after the wild weather passes, locals can expect temperatures to ease off a bit.

“Temperatures should cool off once that trough has moved through, the temperatures will be getting back closer to average,” Mr Majchrowski said.

The next update on the severe thunderstorm is scheduled to be provided by BOM at 6.55pm.

Stay up to date with the current forecast and safety advice here.