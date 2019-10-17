Menu
WARNING: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Wide Bay.
Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Wide Bay, Burnett

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
17th Oct 2019 5:52 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging winds and large hailstones in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett.

A spokesperson said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

The warning was issued for people in Wide Bay and Burnett and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Capricornia, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

The locations which may be affected include Gold Coast, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Emerald, Kingaroy, Caboolture and Cleveland.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8.10pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

