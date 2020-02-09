Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the Wide Bay.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Bundaberg

brittiny edwards
brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
9th Feb 2020 3:30 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bundaberg and the Wide Bay with the potential of flash flooding.

At 2:36pm the Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning for people in the Bundaberg and Gin Gin area.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

