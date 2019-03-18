Menu
A map showing the storm area.
News

Severe thunderstorm warning for Bundy and Wide Bay

Crystal Jones
by
18th Mar 2019 7:00 PM

AT 5.58pm a severe storm warning was issued fro damaging winds and large hailstones for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett.

Weather situation:

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Childers, Biggenden and Tiaro.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8.50pm.

