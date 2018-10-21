Menu
WARNING: A severe thunderstorm is on the way for western parts of Wide Bay Burnett
Weather

Severe thunderstorm on the way for Burnett

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
21st Oct 2018 1:03 PM

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gayndah and western Wide Bay Burnett areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 12.15pm today with Central Hinterlands, Wide Bay Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast areas affected.

The warning says that these areas are likely to be hit with damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Map of the affected areas in the BOM's severe thunderstorm warning.
Map of the affected areas in the BOM's severe thunderstorm warning. Contributed

BOM said another warning will be issued at 3.15pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

