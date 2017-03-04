Severe storms to lash southern Bundaberg region

TODAY'S showers and afternoon storms are set to be a precursor to an afternoon of wild weather tomorrow, only a day after the Bundaberg region was drought declared.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there will be showers throughout the region today with winds north-east to south-easterly between 15-25kmh.

READ: Bundaberg region drought declared.

These winds are expected to dissipate in the afternoon.

BOM says any thunderstorms this afternoon will likely be inland leaving the coastal regions unscathed.

But a severe thunderstorm is forecast for southern areas of the Bundaberg region tomorrow.

There is a chance these storms will hit closer to the Bundaberg coastline.

BOM says while conditions will be cloudy, sun protection is recommended as the UV index will probably reach 14 (extreme) today and tomorrow.