Severe storms on the way

WEATHER: THE current weather system along the Queensland coast is tracking south toward Seventeen Seventy. Weatherzone

A SLOW-moving weather system tracking towards Seventeen Seventy is likely to cause heavy rain and flash flooding.

The system is moving south along the Queensland coast and will also bring severe thunderstorms.

A warning to residents for flash flooding has been issued by Higgins Storm Chasing.

HIGGINS: Higgins Storm Chasing has posted a flash flood warning on its Facebook page. Facebook

A slow-moving storm with heavy rain and frequent lightning is moving slowly southwards over Seventeen Seventy,” the Facebook post reads.

"It's likely to cause flash flooding.”

But while it's wet to north and windy to the south, the Rum City seems to be sitting in a protected bowl at the moment.

Weatherzone meteorologist Jacob Cronje spoke with the NewsMail this morning about the conditions affecting most of Queensland.

Mr Cronje said the brunt of the weather was looking to stay north of Bundaberg, hitting Gladstone and the down to Agnes Water.

"There is quite a significant weather system affecting Agnes Water,” he said.

"The heavier stuff is inland from Bundaberg.

"It's quite fickle.”

He said there were no flood warnings for the Burnett River.

Afternoon showers will see between 10-20mm of rain come down across Bundy, with 1mm recorded since 7am.

He said there was a strong wind warning south of Fraser Island.