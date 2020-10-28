Severe storm warning for Wide Bay Burnett region

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for Wide Bay and Burnett, as well as Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and the Southeast Coast.

Thunderstorms are developing rapidly.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Gympie, Kingaroy, Biloela, Calliope, Esk, Gatton, Gin Gin, Laidley, Mount Morgan and Nanango.



Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:



* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.