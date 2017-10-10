31°
Severe storm warning for parts of Wide Bay and Burnett

Crystal Jones
SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Fraser Island and Hervey Bay waters.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:10 pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

Topics:  storms weather

Bundaberg News Mail
