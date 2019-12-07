Menu
Severe storm warning issued for Wide Bay and Burnett

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
7th Dec 2019 2:04 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has released a severe thunderstorm warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett.

The warning was issued at 1.26pm predicting damaging winds and large hail stones for areas including Bundaberg, Monto, Gin Gin and Miriam Vale over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm warning for the Wide Bay region.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move your car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees and beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Another warning is expected to be issued at 4.30pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

