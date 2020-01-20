Menu
Storm clouds form over Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image - Richard Waugh
Severe storm warning issued for southeast

20th Jan 2020 3:11 PM
A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland, with damaging winds and heavy rain likely.

At 2.25pm, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for people in parts of Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley Council Areas.

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Laidley, Grandchester, the area south of the NSW border and Urbenville (NSW)," the warning said.


"These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Harrisville by 2:55 pm and Boonah, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and Peak Crossing by 3:25pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

