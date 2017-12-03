Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Severe storm warning for Wide Bay Burnett

ON ALERT: A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett was issued at 1.48pm today.
ON ALERT: A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett was issued at 1.48pm today. BOM
Crystal Jones
by

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Monto, Childers, Gayndah and Biggenden.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4.50pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at http://www.bom.gov.auor call 1300 659 219. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

Bundaberg News Mail
Teen guilty of setting fire to car, cane crop

Teen guilty of setting fire to car, cane crop

TEENAGER Robert Barry Hopkins has been convicted of the theft and arson of a Ford Ranger and the wilful burning of sugar cane crops.

How you can win tickets to Horn v Corcoran

Jeff Horn v Gary Corcoran

No inside info on Horn for Corcoran

Dash cam video sought of attempted theft

Bundaberg Police Station.

Police need your help

'Stop your whining': Why victim blaming is an epic problem

Facebookers are less than kind when it comes to women revealing their experiences.

Women told to shut up and called 'bitches'

Local Partners