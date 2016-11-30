Severe storm warning for Childers and Biggenden

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett.

At 6pm Wednesday, the warning said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

It's possible that this could lead to flash flooding and hail stones in the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Childers and Biggenden.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9.05pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.