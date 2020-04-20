Menu
NewsMail photographer Mike Knott captured this photo of the incoming storm using a drone.
News

Severe storm warning but there’s little rain in sight

Zachary O'Brien
Rhylea Millar
and
20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

AFTER a severe thunderstorm warning issued in the Bundaberg region over the weekend, conditions are ­expected to calm down.

The initial warning was ­issued from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) on Saturday at 3.30pm.

While the warning stated the severe thunderstorm was likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in parts of the Wide Bay Burnett, conditions remained relatively calm in Bundaberg.

How the weather looks from in town looking toward Branyan.
BOM forecaster Alex Majchrowski confirmed the thunderstorm warning on Saturday.

“We put out a severe thunderstorm warning for Bundy (on Saturday afternoon) for damaging winds and large hail,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“We have an upper trough that’s passing through the state at the moment and it’s just entering the Wide Bay Burnett region, however it’s expected to move offshore by (Sunday).”

Mr Majchrowski said the warning was issued as a precaution for strong winds and hail.

He estimated total rainfall in the region to reach 20mm over the course of the weekend.

“In terms of rainfall totals, most places should expect no higher than 20mm.”

Storm clouds approaching South Kolan.
Locals can expect temperatures to ease off and return to normal from today.

A spokesman from BOM said conditions would remain relatively dry and sunny, with only a slight change of showers expected to occur over the next seven days.

Temperatures are forecast to remain average in the high 20s and nights are expected to remain relatively cool, in the high teens.

Bundaberg News Mail

