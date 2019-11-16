Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting potentially severe thunderstorms for southeast Queensland on Sunday that are likely to start around the Toowoomba and Warwick areas before quickly heading east towards Brisbane.
The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting potentially severe thunderstorms for southeast Queensland on Sunday that are likely to start around the Toowoomba and Warwick areas before quickly heading east towards Brisbane.
Weather

Severe storm warning as fire conditions worsen

by Gerard Cockburn
16th Nov 2019 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOT temperatures and thunderstorms across south east Queensland are expected to create extreme fire conditions tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting potentially severe thunderstorms for southeast Queensland on Sunday that are likely to start around the Toowoomba and Warwick areas before quickly heading east towards Brisbane.

FULL LIST OF BUSHFIRE ALERTS AND EVACUATIONS

BOM meteorologist Jonty Hall said the storms will impact Brisbane at around 2pm but would be brief and bring minimal rain.

"We expect Brisbane to receive around 10mm to 15mm of rain," he said.

 

 

Today has also seen high temperatures across the southeast part of the state, with Brisbane reaching 34.5 degrees at midday.

Temperatures in the city's western suburbs have hit 37 degrees, while Gatton reached 37.9 degrees.

Brisbane is forecast for a maximum of 32 degrees on Sunday, with the Gold Coast predicted to hit 29 degrees and the Sunshine Coast 31 degrees.

 

editors picks severe storm warning storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From the ashes: Timeline for new Bargara Hotel build

        premium_icon From the ashes: Timeline for new Bargara Hotel build

        News After four months of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Bargara Beach Hotel dates are now in place for the rebuild

        Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        premium_icon Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        News 'I’ll go and see what this strange looking man wants'

        Paradise Dam Debacle: MP airs flooding concerns

        premium_icon Paradise Dam Debacle: MP airs flooding concerns

        News BUNDABERG MP David Batt is concerned lowering the spillway at Paradise Dam will not...

        Milbi Festival brings an art filled weekend

        premium_icon Milbi Festival brings an art filled weekend

        News YESTERDAY Milbi Festival had an incredible opening with hundreds of primary school...